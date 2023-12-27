Cybersecurity incident means some in Ohio can’t cash lottery tickets

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
0 minutes ago
Some winners of prizes through the Ohio Lottery may find they can’t collect their winnings after a “cybersecurity incident,” according to Ohio Lottery.

Ohio Lottery said the cybersecurity issue happened on Dec. 24, impacting some of the lottery’s internal applications.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Lottery and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational,” reads a statement from Ohio Lottery, sent on Dec. 27.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at Super Retailers are not available; Ohio Lottery said it will notify the public when those services are able to return.

In the meanwhile, winners can still mail prize claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

In addition, winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots will not be available on the Ohio Lottery website or mobile app, but they can be found at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

According to Ohio Lottery, the stat’s internal investigation into the cybersecurity incident is ongoing.

