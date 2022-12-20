Crash closes US 68 ramps to I-70 West in Springfield Twp.

A three-vehicle crash closed the U.S. 68 ramps to Interstate 70 West in Springfield Twp. Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. and involved a semi truck and two other vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The OSHP dispatcher could not confirm if there were any injuries.
Both the U.S. 68 north and south ramps to I-70 West are closed.
Motorists should drive caution or avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Things to do this week: Food pantries, holiday events and more
2
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
3
Clark County plans COVID-19 test kit giveaway Wednesday
4
City’s next police chief introduced: “Springfield is my community”
5
Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will serve life in prison...
About the Author