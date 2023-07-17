Country, Christian, Elvis, Eagles among Clark County Fair entertainment acts

A week’s worth of live entertainment awaits visitors to the 2023 Clark County Fair under the Big Tent. A variety of music genres from returning favorites to fresh faces with a few surprises mixed in will be part of the getaway from the midway spot.

“There will be something for everyone and things to see each day,” said Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds executive director.

Shows are free with paid fair admission and will begin at 7 p.m. unless indicated, an hour earlier than previous years to allow people to enjoy more of the fair before closing. Shows should run about 90 minutes.

Leading off on Saturday is the performer Blair considers a good luck charm who always comes back to the fair, where she and her family have a long history – country music performer and Clark County native Kate Hasting.

“We always want Kate coming back. She really appreciates where she comes from, and the people like her,” Blair said.

Opening for Hasting will be special guest Lance Carpenter, who has written hits for Toby Keith and Kelsea Ballerini.

Sunday continues a tradition with a day full of Christian music beginning at 9 a.m. in the CTC Shelter House with a worship service, followed by the Church of God Praise Group at 12:30 p.m. then The Gospel Harmony Boys group from West Virginia with sets at 2 and 3:30. Big Tent entertainment will include First Christian Church at 5 and Medway Church at 7.

“This is always just a fabulous evening, very inspiring,” Blair said.

Monday brings in a new act, the Matt Clarkson Band from Springfield with a set of country music. There won’t be a Big Tent show on Tuesday as the 4-H winners’ program will occupy the space.

A band that has played the fair previously will return with a whole new act on Wednesday with Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO. The four musicians have played in the Big Tent previously as the Blue Leaf’s and this is a chance to see them pay tribute to the classic rock band with three string players added, coming off an enthusiastic reception at Summer Arts Festival.

Another returning favorite Blair counts as one of the most anticipated acts each year, Ryan Roth is Elvis on Thursday. He will continue to pay homage to the King of Rock n’ Roll.

“We have to have Elvis. Every year Ryan Roth packs the tent,” he said.

Rounding out Big Tent entertainment on Friday is a tribute to another group that brings in the crowds – The Eagles. This will be the first year here for Victims of Love – A Tribute to The Eagles, who Blair thinks will continue to satisfy the hunger for live Eagles tunes.

Blair also hopes fair visitors will keep the CTC Shelter House in mind for more intimate settings for shows, from music to musicians, throughout each day of the fair.

For more information on the Clark County Fair or entertainment, go to clarkcoag.com/.