Cottrel: Western Clark County has plenty to be thankful for

While that turkey is thawing, let’s recall some of the things that make Western Clark County extra thankful for this year.

The top item has to be the completion of the extensive road and drainage work done on Enon’s Xenia Drive and Enon-Xenia Road. Located in the middle of the busiest section of road in the village and Mad River Township, that closed section of road made getting around miserable for folks in that area. Not only did all the buses have to be rerouted, parents had to learn new routes to drop off and pick up.

The Enon VFW managed to keep going in spite of the rerouting of their customers. And, in my opinion, those who have had to put up with that dusty, muddy construction chaos in their front yards for so long deserve a big thanks from the village. The chaos resulted in a second stop light for Enon and some very nice new sidewalks to the schools. The improved drainage will hopefully solve some storm run off issues.

The Village of Enon and Mad River Township continue to move forward in the planning of a huge sports complex between the village and I-70. When this approximate 65-acre complex is done, it will host games of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, cross country races and more. It will be used by young and old. Citizen input is welcome, and the public has been invited to joint meetings. The next is scheduled for Nov 30 at 5 p.m. in the Enon Government Center 363 East Main St. near the firehouse. I will again put in a request for a splash pad and flush restrooms. I’m not giving up.

This area had a marvelous growing season. I’ve never seen so many tomatoes on my plants and my bittersweet plant is amazing. All the trucks hauling corn and beans looked very full. And some of us only recently stopped mowing.

New Carlisle’s Heritage of Flight Festival is growing by leaps and bounds. New events are added every year, and it just keeps getting better. Many different local organizations held successful fundraisers during the festival, which should keep them going strong. This year thousands of pounds of food were donated for the “Mile of Food.” Sadly the mile was not reached, but the Bethel Churches United Food bank has full shelves to help throughout the winter.

Our large food pantries at Bethel United and Enon Community Relief and small pantries throughout the area are strong thanks to community members who unselfishly donate to assist neighbors in need. Please continue to support these fine organizations since the need is great in this strange economy.

After more than 40 years, the Apple Butter Festival is going strong also. We all continue to be thankful for volunteers who make the world go round in these local events. Fair at New Boston loves their volunteers also.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us all set aside the historical controversy that some might use to tarnish this day. Ignore politics and news for one day. Let us just concentrate on the here and now, family and friends, hymns of praise, turkey and football. Invite your neighbors and those new folks in town.

I hope all who are doing well will reach out to help those suffering in the world. We are indeed grateful that its been a good year here. Happy Thanksgiving.