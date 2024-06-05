Cottrel: Clark County Legion post’s Flag Day ceremony tops 5 decades

Since Post 286 has been holding this rather spectacular annual flag retirement event for more than 50 years, people entrust their flags to Post 286 for proper retirement. These veterans understand the formal procedure very well.

During the year, the Legion members collect tattered, frayed and damaged Stars and Stripes. There is a drop-off box at the post at 2251 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, which is just north of New Carlisle on state Route 235. It is near the golf course on the west side of the road.

“I’ve had people give them to me from all over, even other states,” said Post Commander Keith Sage.

Flags have been given to him in the nice traditional triangle fold or just folded and in a paper bag.

What matters is that the citizen is making the respectful effort to do what is right. I think many of us feel that way after seeing the way that some flags have been mishandled.

Community members have until 9 a.m. June 11 to drop off their well-worn flags to Post 286. The building is open every day at 2 p.m. except Sundays. Already hundreds of flags have been delivered.

Sometimes the sheer volume of flags is a problem for disposal. According to Sage, metal posts are set up with steel cables to hang the flags like clothes on a line. Organizers have to be especially careful burning really huge flags like those that are flown over Dave Arbogast’s car dealership along I-75 in Troy. The fire department will, of course, be on hand for the ceremony.

If there is a sizable collection of flags to dispose of, the little flags like those found in cemeteries or waved at patriotic events are sometimes gathered together for a separate event because they can fly away from the large bonfire and be a fire threat to adjacent property.

Last year so many large flags were offered for the ceremony that a second ceremony had to be held on Veterans Day in November.

Sage said volunteers and assistance setting up for the ceremony would be most welcome. People who want to help hang the hundreds of flags are asked to arrive at American Legion Post 286 at 9 a.m. on June 11. They will be able to join the Scouts, JROTC cadets and others who regularly provide this service.

The community is invited to bring their own chairs to view the ceremony on June 14. Taps will be played and a rifle salute will be fired. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.