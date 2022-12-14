Cottrel: Christmas looks better with improved vision

Across the room he could see a coffeemaker. He excitedly made the sign for coffee and we got him a cup.

The doctor actually cried with joy.

Years later when I was told that I needed to have my cataracts removed, I remembered Bill and was excited instead of concerned about surgery.

When my eye patch removed, it was indeed a revelation. While I’d been able to see relatively well with my thick glasses, I was amazed by the brightness and clarity of colors I could now see.

With my new lens, colors were different. I discovered that walls that I thought were light green with my uncorrected eye were actually light blue. What I saw as white with the new lens I discovered was a yellowish beige with my other eye.

I was immediately glad I hadn’t picked out any new wall colors lately. And I was quite pleased I’d had the surgery done at Christmas time.

Last week I had the second eye done. And I’ve been amazed at the brightness of the stars. The Christmas star will be extra bright this year. I wonder if I’ll see more meteors at the next shower.

Because I needed specialized lenses, I had to pay above what Medicare would cover. Luckily I had some money saved from my parents’ estate for such a purpose.

I am convinced that this is the best Christmas present my parents ever gave me. It’s even better than the pony inside the house next to the tree when I was six years old. Really it is.

Thanks Mom and Dad. Merry Christmas in Heaven.