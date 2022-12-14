Cottrel: Christmas looks better with improved vision

During this celebration of Christmas, I have become particularly appreciative of the ability to see those wonderful twinkling lights.
In Springfield medical facilities nearly every day, patients have the exciting opportunity to view the world more clearly after their cataracts have been removed and replaced with new lenses. Now it is my turn.
Memories of my brother’s surgery encouraged me. A few years ago my severely mentally handicapped brother Bill was blind in one eye, but doctors believed cataract surgery might improve his vision in the other eye.
Bill could barely speak, or understand complicated things. We told him the doctor was going to make his good eye work better; then we waited in the lobby and prayed for the best.
We were in the room with him when his eye patch was removed. Bill sucked in his breath then let out a loud “Ahhh!” and threw both his hands into the air. His jaw dropped as he turned his head to view us and the room. Then he flashed a joyous smile.
Across the room he could see a coffeemaker. He excitedly made the sign for coffee and we got him a cup.
The doctor actually cried with joy.
Years later when I was told that I needed to have my cataracts removed, I remembered Bill and was excited instead of concerned about surgery.
When my eye patch removed, it was indeed a revelation. While I’d been able to see relatively well with my thick glasses, I was amazed by the brightness and clarity of colors I could now see.
With my new lens, colors were different. I discovered that walls that I thought were light green with my uncorrected eye were actually light blue. What I saw as white with the new lens I discovered was a yellowish beige with my other eye.
I was immediately glad I hadn’t picked out any new wall colors lately. And I was quite pleased I’d had the surgery done at Christmas time.
Last week I had the second eye done. And I’ve been amazed at the brightness of the stars. The Christmas star will be extra bright this year. I wonder if I’ll see more meteors at the next shower.
Because I needed specialized lenses, I had to pay above what Medicare would cover. Luckily I had some money saved from my parents’ estate for such a purpose.
I am convinced that this is the best Christmas present my parents ever gave me. It’s even better than the pony inside the house next to the tree when I was six years old. Really it is.
Thanks Mom and Dad. Merry Christmas in Heaven.
