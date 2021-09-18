Coronavirus: Second highest number of 2021 cases confirmed this week

Patterson noted that the more than 93% of cases in Ohio were found to be of the delta variant. No cases of the Mu variant, another strain of COVID-19, have been reported in Clark County or near Clark County, Patterson said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, nearly 44.4% of Clark County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated. In the past week, Clark County saw 615 people receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Patterson said that more than 50% of the vaccine-eligible population in Clark County (which include people who are 12 years of age and older), however, has been vaccinated.

The health district opened a new vaccine distribution site this week at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield. Those eligible for their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses can get their shots at the center. The Leffel Lane location is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridaysand 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The vaccine site was opened in preparation of the authorization of booster doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which was expected to happen as soon as Sept. 20. However, the FDA rejected Pfizer’s application for authorization for the general population Friday, but it did approve booster vaccines for people who are 65 years old or high-risk patients.

“We’re happy to provide booster doses to our community,” Patterson said. “But this is one of those circumstances where we’re holding to the science.”

Patterson said that people who lost their vaccination cards shouldn’t be discouraged from seeking a second dose of the vaccine. Vaccination records are available to health districts on state and federal databases and may take a few more minutes to find, but not all is lost with misplacing the vaccination card.

Roughly 20% of hospitalizations are resulting from breakthrough cases (vaccinated individuals being infected with COVID-19), Patterson said.

By the numbers

44.4: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

17,454: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

325: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County