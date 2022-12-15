Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years

Statewide, there have been 77 reported cases of measles since the beginning of the outbreak, including 72 in unvaccinated people and five in people who only received the first of the two-dose MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine.

At the time Columbus Public Health announced the increased size of the outbreak, officials with Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County urged families to act quickly protect their children.

“The safest way to protect children from measles is to make sure they are vaccinated,” said Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director at Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, and can be spread by children before they start showing symptoms, according to Public Health. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room.

About one in five children with measles will be hospitalized for complications like pneumonia, dehydration or brain swelling, which have the potential to be deadly, Public Health said.

As of a week ago, 25 children in the Columbus-area outbreak have been hospitalized, Columbus Public Health said.

Initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that usually spreads form the head to the rest of the body, CCCHD said. Generally, symptoms appear eight to 12 days after exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, starting when the child is 12 to 15 months old, followed by a second dose when the child is 4 to 6 years old.

The vaccine is available at area pharmacies and through health care providers.

For more information, call the Clark County Combined Health District at 937-390-5600 or email health@ccchd.com.

Public Health also offers measles vaccinations at its clinic in the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St. in Dayton. To schedule an appointment, call 937-225-4550.