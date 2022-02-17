Community Blood Center hosting several drives this month in Clark, Champaign

The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month in Clark and Champaign counties.
The Center is urging community members to donate at least twice this year. They are in need of new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release from the CBC.
Blood continues to be impacted and in short supply due to the winter weather and continued impact of the coronavirus, and type O also remains in low supply.
Appointments are encouraged online at www.donortime.com or by phone at 937-461-3220. All registered donors will receive the “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt.
Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that include their full name, past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations), weight a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
Here are the upcoming blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties:
Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.
Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Assembly Room A at the Springfield Regional Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Drive.
Feb. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.
Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northwestern High School, 5780 Troy Road in Springfield.
Feb. 28 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.
Feb. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.
