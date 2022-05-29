springfield-news-sun logo
Community Blood Center drives slated for June

Nancy Gillespie, from Dayton, donates blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center last summer. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Nancy Gillespie, from Dayton, donates blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center last summer. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark and Logan counties in June at the following locations and dates:

  • Victory Church: June 6 from 3-6 p.m. at 9025 Bellefontaine Road, New Carlisle.
  • Springfield Church of Jesus Christ: June 6 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., 4400 Derr Road, Springfield.
  • Bellefontaine Moose Lodge: June 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 912 South Detroit St., Bellefontaine.
Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of the summer vacation season, a traditionally challenging time for Community Blood Center to register enough blood donors to supply area hospitals, according to a blood center press release.

Type O blood remains in low supply. Community Blood Center is urging community members to donate more frequently in 2022. The blood center asks that people consider setting a goal to donate three times this year.

People who choose to donate may also be good candidates for donating platelets, plasma or double red cells. Those interested can call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

