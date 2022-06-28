Clark State to offer weekend CDL training amid rising demand for commercial truck drivers

Program fees include all books, materials, testing and licensing fees. Financial assistance may be available to individuals who qualify through several sources including Ohio Means Jobs, Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and veteran educational programs, according to a news release from the college.

Clark State was also recently selected as one of the CDL training centers in the state to be approved for the new Commercial Driver’s License Student Aid Program. Students receiving funds to complete their CDL must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion of the program in order to have their loan forgiven.

A new session of the semi-truck driving training program will begin every six weeks starting on July 9. Classes will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, at Clark State’s training facility at 325 Tremont City Road in Springfield.

Those interested can contact the Commercial Transportation Training Center office at 937-328-6054 to start the application process.