Clark State to offer weekend CDL training amid rising demand for commercial truck drivers

Clark State College will resume offering weekend courses for commercial driver’s licenses as jobs are slated to increase in the transportation industry, especially the demand for commercial truck drivers.
The college’s Commercial Transportation Training Center will offer in July a weekend course option to obtain Class A commercial diver’s licenses (CDL). The option is in the form of a six-week, 120 hour semi-truck driving training program.
Clark State officials said that the program is designed for working adults who want to train for new careers as commercial drivers, without leaving their existing jobs. This comes as the transportation industry is projecting that the need for drivers will exceed supply in the years to come.
“Current projections are indicating an 8% increase in job openings in 2022 for Commercial Truck Drivers. Ohio is currently ranked third as a best place to live and work as a truck driver by Zippia.com,” said Duane Hodge, the director of the Clark State Commercial Transportation Training Center (CTTC). “Zippia currently has over 15,000 open positions for truck drivers in Ohio with an average annual income of $70,000.”
The CTTC is also a CDL testing center for the state of Ohio. The six-week semi-truck driving training program will offer small class sizes and aims to allow “students to progress through the program and master the required skills in a relaxed, non-competitive environment,” Hodge said.
Program fees include all books, materials, testing and licensing fees. Financial assistance may be available to individuals who qualify through several sources including Ohio Means Jobs, Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and veteran educational programs, according to a news release from the college.
Clark State was also recently selected as one of the CDL training centers in the state to be approved for the new Commercial Driver’s License Student Aid Program. Students receiving funds to complete their CDL must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion of the program in order to have their loan forgiven.
A new session of the semi-truck driving training program will begin every six weeks starting on July 9. Classes will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, at Clark State’s training facility at 325 Tremont City Road in Springfield.
Those interested can contact the Commercial Transportation Training Center office at 937-328-6054 to start the application process.
