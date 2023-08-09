Clark State president wins award

Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin was named recipient of the 2023 Central Region CEO award and will be up for a national honor as a result.

In a press release, the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) said Blondin is the sole nominee from the central region for the Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer award. She will be recognized at the ACCT annual awards gala in Las Vegas this October.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized among these impactful college leaders,” said Blondin in the release. “Additionally, this recognition is really about the board, faculty, staff, and students’ student success efforts at Clark State.”

Blondin, who has served as president of Clark State for more than a decade, is known for her student-centered approach and emphasis on workforce development. Since Blondin began in 2013, the Clark State Foundation endowment has grown from $13 million to more than $27 million.

“The roles and responsibilities of community colleges have increased considerably in recent years,” said ACCT Chair and South Texas College Trustee Rose Benavidez. “The individuals who have been selected to receive this important recognition are truly vital to their communities and regions.”

The ACCT is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond, said in the press release.

Blondin attended Purdue University and earned a bachelor’s degree with an English major and Spanish minor before attending Arizona State for both a master’s degree and a Ph.D.

She served as chancellor of Arkansas Tech University and professor of English for seven years. Blondin has also served as chief academic officer, chief student officer, department chair of English, communication, and social sciences; and instructor of English, according to the Clark State College website.

“Dr. Blondin has demonstrated an unparalleled and peerless commitment to advancing the community college movement through her tireless work as president of Clark State,” said David Ball, chair of the Clark State Board of Trustees. “Her focus on creating a ‘culture of care’ for all members of the Clark State community is evident in the actions she has taken over the past 10 years as president.”