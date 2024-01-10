Clark State, Job and Family Services partner to offer ESL training

“This collaborative effort ... demonstrates our organizations’ dedication to workforce development and our community,” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact. “This training will assist over 400 learners to acquire the skills needed to be successful.”

Jones said this training is unique because of the workforce readiness assessment that’s built into the program. She said the assessment will suggest next steps to learners such as additional training, employment, college enrollment and others.

“Many members of our community, especially in the Haitian Creole community, need ESL training in order to join our workforce,” said Virginia Martycz, director of the CCJFS.

Martycz said the goal of the training is for people to learn basic language skills to enable them to find jobs, which is one of the supports provided through OhioMeansJobs.

The training, funded by JFS, will have a total of 10 classes that will be offered over the next two years with plans to have 20 students per class. The sessions are four weeks and take place Monday through Friday. At the end of the training, students will receive a completion certificate.

There is also room to add extra courses at the end of each year to serve more students if needed.

Those interested in the training can reach out to the Clark County Department of Job & Family Services to register.