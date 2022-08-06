Clark County’s COVID-19 community level ‘high’ this week

Locally, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate sits at 17.3 per 100,000 people. Less than 10 in-patient cases of COVID-19 are in Clark County this week, and no COVID-19 patients are in the ICU as of Friday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

Residents of counties with a “high” level of transmission should stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and wear a facemask in indoor public spaces. Additional precautions may be recommended to residents who are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

The health district continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines at its office, with an increase in interest recently. Roughly 51.5% of the county has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

As of Friday, more than 38,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic’s start, according to ODH.