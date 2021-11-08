Clark County transportation study focused on job transportation and seniors

A $123,388 county transportation study began in Clark County that is focused on workforce transportation as well as transportation for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
The Clark County Human Services Transportation Council — a subset of the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee — met on Wednesday at Grace Missionary Baptist Church to discuss the county study.
TranSystems Corporation of Ohio will operate the study. Andrew Parker, of TranSystems, said the work began last week and will run until August of next year.
TranSystems will have representatives ride public transit routes in the county to gather details about where people are boarding and departing in the county. TranSystems will also work with local leaders and agencies who use transportation services to gather details about the needs of their clients.
Glen Massie, Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee transportation planner, said the study will not focus on Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT).
The study is meant to help find solutions for several transportation problems locally: people need transportation to work outside of the operating hours of public transportation, people need transportation after being discharged from area hospitals, and there is a shortage of bus drivers.
A public hearing in Clark County for the study is expected for January of next year, with another hearing expected in the summer to discuss the results of the study.
The Clark County Board of Commissioners authorized the contract with TranSystems for the county transit study during its Sept. 29 meeting. The last county transit study operated in Clark County was completed in 2009, according to Massie.
