Clark County transportation study focused on job transportation and seniors

The study is meant to help find solutions for several transportation problems locally: people need transportation to work outside of the operating hours of public transportation, people need transportation after being discharged from area hospitals, and there is a shortage of bus drivers.

A public hearing in Clark County for the study is expected for January of next year, with another hearing expected in the summer to discuss the results of the study.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners authorized the contract with TranSystems for the county transit study during its Sept. 29 meeting. The last county transit study operated in Clark County was completed in 2009, according to Massie.