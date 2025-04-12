Clark County to hold huge annual job fair Tuesday at Hollenbeck Center

Several sectors will be represented, such as manufacturing, distribution, health care, skilled labor and hospitality services. There is a waiting list for employers beyond the 60 spaces available, Amy Donahoe, director of workforce development at the Greater Springfield Partnership, said.

Employers unable to get space are encouraged to share open opportunities with Clark County Ohio Means Jobs for promotion, Donahoe said.

The fair is a collaboration between the Greater Springfield Partnership and the local Ohio Means Jobs office.

For those with language needs, there will be Haitian Creole interpreters, as well as an American Sign Language interpreter, Donahoe said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities will bring their mobile unit, which will allow job seekers to do mock interviews before talking with employers, or for employers to conduct actual interviews, Donahoe said.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for people with disabilities in our workforce now more than ever and there’s a lot of resources that will help work with employers to provide any assistance that’s needed to make the accommodation more doable for the employers,” Donahoe.

More than 400 high school seniors plan to attend from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., before the main event, Donahoe said.

“It’s hard for employers to have access to those graduating seniors and I think that’s a real key to this event,” Donahoe said. “We actually just added that piece of it about four years ago, and I think that’s really helped things moving along with new workers coming into the workforce.”

Attendance in recent years has declined, which Donahoe said is in line with employer-led job fairs too. But she said employers have expressed excitement for these fairs and found success.

All attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” and bring plenty of copies of their resumés, taking into consideration the number of employers.