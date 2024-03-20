BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Challenger for Clark County sheriff leads incumbent in early results

Updated 0 minutes ago
Chris Clark is leading against Incumbent Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett in the first round of votes tallied in Tuesday night’s Republican primary election.

As of 8:40 p.m., Clark has 52.6% of the vote, while Burchett has 47.4%, with no precincts yet fully reporting.

According to voter data, there was a turnout of 26.11%, the majority being election-day voters.

Clark served different roles in the sheriff’s office from 1997 until early last year. He also is Madison Twp.’s fire chief.

Burchett has been sheriff since 2017; she defeated longtime Democrat Sheriff Gene Kelly in a year Republicans swept the county in November 2016. She is the county’s first female sheriff.

Burchett fired Clark in 2023. She wrote to him he was “terminated because I have lost trust in you as my fiduciary.” Clark said she fired him because she thought he would run against her.

The winner of the primary will face no challenger in November.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

