Challenger for Clark County sheriff leads incumbent in early results

According to voter data, there was a turnout of 26.11%, the majority being election-day voters.

Clark served different roles in the sheriff’s office from 1997 until early last year. He also is Madison Twp.’s fire chief.

Burchett has been sheriff since 2017; she defeated longtime Democrat Sheriff Gene Kelly in a year Republicans swept the county in November 2016. She is the county’s first female sheriff.

Burchett fired Clark in 2023. She wrote to him he was “terminated because I have lost trust in you as my fiduciary.” Clark said she fired him because she thought he would run against her.

The winner of the primary will face no challenger in November.