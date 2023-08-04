Clark County road work: Engineer has $15 million in projects planned

Several planned or proposed Clark County road projects totaling about $15 million are underway or expected to begin in the next few years.

Paul DeButy, chief deputy of the Clark County Engineer’s Office, said the county is continuing reconstruction work on Enon-Xenia Road, working on studies for the large project on Spangler Road, completing road maintenance on some county roads and more.

The office also asked the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for about $1.3 million to supplement about $400,000 of local funds to resurface a large stretch of Upper Valley Pike.

“That just lets us stretch out the local dollars further if we can get grant money to cover the majority of the project,” DeButy said.

Spangler Road

The county is working through environmental studies for the Spangler Road project in Bethel Twp., DeButy said. He said the original estimated start date for construction was late 2025 or early 2026, but it may be delayed further.

The planned upgrades include widening the shoulders, relocating fixed objects such as utility poles next to the road, and adding rumble strips, edge lines and improved lighting at intersections.

DeButy said the county has to consider that the road is surrounded by wetlands and ensure it minimizes any environmental impacts.

“We know we’re working around wetlands; we know that we’re working around a stream or two streams,” DeButy said. “Some of the standard studies that we go through to look at what are all the environmental features that are out there and ... how will this project potentially impact those?”

The project, which will cost about $6.2 million, will elevate the road out of the 100-year flood plain, too, addressing a frequent concern by residents in the area.

Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin said in June that the Spangler Road improvements will be a major project that will be a “giant help” to residents.

“It’s obvious that it needs to be worked on,” he said. “I’m overjoyed that it is going to be done.”

The funds will come from $1 million in ARPA money directed from Clark County commissioners, plus Ohio Department of Transportation funds that will total about $3 million and roughly $900,000 in local money. The County Engineers Association of Ohio is also supporting the work.

Enon-Xenia Road project

The Enon-Xenia Road project — near the Greenon School — is expected to be completed in November, DeButy said, but will be open to two-way, two-lane traffic before the first day of school on Aug. 24. After this, it will be closed between the school and Oak Hill Drive for storm sewer and roadway work.

Southern access to the school will be available on Enon-Xenia Road and from the west on Arnold Avenue.

Construction began in January and is intended to address the deteriorated condition of the corridor’s pavement, storm system and county-owned water main, and address peak congestion during arrival and dismissal in and around Greenon school.

The initial cost of the project was $6,281,807, funded with federal, state and local funds, but there has been a $73,372 cost increase due to differing field conditions, additional work items added and plan quantity discrepancies, DeButy said in June.

Chip sealing county roads

DeButy said the county started chip sealing less commonly used county roads this week, applying an asphalt liquid and aggregate to waterproof the road and give it better traction. This can extend the life of roadways and help prevent major issues in the future.

“It doesn’t do much structurally, but it helps with the waterproofing and the friction, just touching up the surface of the roadway,” he said.

Knollwood Road Bridge

DeButy said the replacement of the Knollwood Road Bridge on County Route 325 is expected to be complete in late 2024 to early 2025.

The bridge is over Chapman Creek in northern Clark County and was constructed in 1987. It is funded by both local and state sources.

Funding requested for resurfacing on Upper Valley Pike

A project on Upper Valley Pike would resurface and improve a large stretch of the road between Ross Lane and County Line Road. It will level out the roadway, remove deteriorated asphalt and place a new asphalt surface with aggregate berms.

It would also include waterproofing and new pavement markings.

“It’s just typical maintenance,” DeButy said. “About every 15 years on average we try to resurface the roadways and Upper Valley is one of the main county routes.”

The engineer’s office requested the grant from OPWC, which would be effective between July 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.