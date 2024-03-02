Clark County Republican candidates to meet public today

Credit: Rhonda Zimmers

Credit: Rhonda Zimmers

News
1 minute ago
X

Around 25 state and local Republican candidates for the March 19 primary will meet with the public this morning at Young’s Dairy.

According to an organizer with the county Republican Party, U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan will speak and candidates will have the opportunity to speak with voters. Doors will open at 11:20 and appetizers will start at 11:45 at the farm’s event center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Voters can vote early in person at the Clark County Board of Elections through March 17. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 18 and received by the Board of Elections by March 23.

In Other News
1
Clark County church, cemeteries damaged by tornado; cleanup continues
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
EMA shares disaster recovery tips after Clark County tornado
5
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged in EF-2 tornado, cleanup...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top