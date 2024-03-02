Clark County Republican candidates to meet public today

Around 25 state and local Republican candidates for the March 19 primary will meet with the public this morning at Young’s Dairy.
According to an organizer with the county Republican Party, U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan will speak and candidates will have the opportunity to speak with voters. Doors will open at 11:20 and appetizers will start at 11:45 at the farm’s event center.
The event is free and open to the public.
Voters can vote early in person at the Clark County Board of Elections through March 17. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 18 and received by the Board of Elections by March 23.