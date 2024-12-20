Clark County prevention coalition awarded $90K to help fight substance abuse

“I am excited to receive this opportunity. Clark County Partners in Prevention has recently partnered with Clark County Jail, Re-entry Coalition, Promise Neighborhood, Wellspring, and McKinley Hall to expand implementation efforts,” coalition coordinator Carey McKee said. “This grant will support further and continued expansion.”

McKee said Clark County Partners in Prevention will use its partnerships to implement a cognitive behavioral program called Creating Lasting Family Connections. The program “is proven effective in enhancing protective factors, modifying attitudes towards substance use, enhancing parenting skills, and building resilient youth.”

The nonprofit coalition is funded through grants and works to prevent substance abuse through promoting awareness, implementing evidence-based programs and advocating for policy changes.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation was created to distribute 55% of the funds the state is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic. The nonprofit’s funds go to different agencies and communities with the goal of preventing substance misuse and promoting treatment and recovery efforts.

Clark County Partners in Prevention’s grant is part of a round of about $51 million in funds across the state.

OneOhio Recovery Foundation Executive Director Alisha Nelson said Clark County Partners in Prevention and organizations like it “are working day in and day out to strengthen their communities that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Clark County Partners in Prevention to support their efforts to save lives, rebuild families affected by addiction, and foster strong and resilient places to live,” Nelson said.

OneOhio said that all grant recipients “have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the opioid crisis,” and initiatives align with the state’s abatement strategies, which include recovery support, prevention and services for impacted families and children.