X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
10 minutes ago

Meet Athena! She is a 1-2 year old mixed breed, around 40 lbs. Athena is an absolute lovebug and she deserves a family that will give her as much love back as she gives. She is good with children and other dogs but, we do recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, and that includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
These 22 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Baby injured in Springfield townhome explosion released from hospital
4
Services set for 2 teen students killed in Springfield crash
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top