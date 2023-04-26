Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Athena! She is a 1-2 year old mixed breed, around 40 lbs. Athena is an absolute lovebug and she deserves a family that will give her as much love back as she gives. She is good with children and other dogs but, we do recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, and that includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED