Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Tater Tot! She is a 55 lb. pittie mix, around 2-years-old. She is very sweet and affectionate. She loves treats and playtime, but she would do best in a home with no cats or small animals. She requires a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22 as she is the pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, or stop by during open hours to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED