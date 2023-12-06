Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Thumper! He is a 45 lb. Mountain Cur Mix, around 10-months-old. He came in as a stray with his sister in October and a few days later she was adopted. He is very sweet and loves to cuddle. He doesn’t seem to have issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED