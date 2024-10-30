Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Bree, a merle-colored medium-sized Pocket Pittie, who’s ready to find her forever home. With her vibrant personality and affectionate nature, Bree will surely bring joy to any family. If you’re looking for a lovely friend to share adventures and treats with, Bree could be the perfect addition to your home. She likes some dogs, so it would be best for potential adopters to bring their dog in for a meet-n-greet, to ensure it’s a good match. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED