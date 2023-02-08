Clark County Pet of the Week

Jax is a 56 lb., mix-breed (we’re thinking possible Lab/Pittie), around 1-1/2-years-old. He is a sweet boy and he seems to do okay with other dogs. However, we do recommend bringing your family pets in to meet him, if you’re interested. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting Jax. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED