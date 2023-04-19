X

Clark County Pet of the Week

32 minutes ago

Meet Mitchell! He is a 43 lb. Pocket pittie, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 1-1/2-years-old, so he still has some puppy left in him. Mitchell is playful, smart, and affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, heartworm test, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

