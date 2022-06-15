Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Meet Anna is a 1-2 year old pittie mix that weighs approximately 50 lbs. Anna is a love bug that absolutely loves to play. She seems to do well with other dogs, as we have seen but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes her alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED