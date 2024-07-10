Clark County Pet of the Week

News
49 minutes ago
X

Meet Elton! He is a 5 to 7-year-old Border Terrier/Chihuahua mix, around 7 lbs. He is a little shy but warms up pretty quickly. This little guy loves toys and treats. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter but we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, and a 2024 dog license. Stop by the shelter to meet him! Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

