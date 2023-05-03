Clark County Pet of the Week

Zita (formerly known as Lydia), was returned from an adoption after a month, due to no fault of her own. She is a Staffordshire terrier mix that is as sweet as they come. She is super friendly, cuddly, and is house trained. We believe she does well with other dogs, but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Zita is special priced at $22 this week. She is heartworm negative, spayed, up to date on all shots, microchipped and will come with a dog license and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Zita, call 937-521-2140, to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED