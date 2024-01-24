Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Rudolph! He is a 58 lb., Shar Pei mix, around 2-years-old. He came into us as a stray, back in November, and was never claimed. He is very sweet, affectionate, and loves to play. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like some valentine love and kisses from Rudolph. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED