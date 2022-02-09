Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Duke! He is a blue brindle, 2-3 year old Pit Bull Terrier. He weighs approximately 51 lbs. and is very sweet. He is a little scared at first, but he warms up quickly. He has not had any issues with other dogs at the shelter but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is our pet of the week. That includes his alteration, vaccines, microchip 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check him out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED