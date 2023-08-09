Clark County Pet of the Week

BreakingNews
Meet Zara! She is a 55 lb., adult Husky, around 6-8 years old. She is a sweet girl, who is calm, loving, potty-trained and walks great on a leash. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter however, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

