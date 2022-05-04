Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Meet Nevaeh. She is approximately a 15 month old, 42 lb., mixed breed. She is a very sweet girl who is fun and loves attention. She seems to do well with other dogs and children. However, the shelter always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is Pet of the Week, which includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if interested in meeting Nevaeh. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED