Meet Oreo! She is a sweet large pup who’s looking for a special home where she can thrive. While she can use her mouth playfully at times, especially when she’s excited, she’s eager to learn and grow with the right training. She’s a bundle of joy who would do best in a home without small children, where she can feel safe and comfortable as she learns. Go visit the Clark County Dog Shelter to get to know Oreo. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED