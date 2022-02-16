Hamburger icon
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Bella! She is a pittie mix around 8-years-old and weighs approximately 61 lbs. Bella is very sweet, kind and listens well. She does great with children and other dogs but we always recommend a meet ‘n greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is our Pet of the Week. That includes her alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Visit her this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

