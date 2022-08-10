Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Ava is an approximate 1-year-old, mixed breed, that weighs about 26 lbs. She is full grown and should stay between 25-30 lbs. She loves attention and is very sweet. She seems to do well with children and other dogs but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. She is still young so, she is pretty active. Her adoption fee this week is $22, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED