Clark County Pet of the Week

Tank is a sweet guy seeking his lifetime human companion. Tank is mid-sized (around 55 pounds), mannerly and polite. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and will be licensed for $22 this week as he is the Pet of the Week. Adoption fee includes her vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Tank is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED