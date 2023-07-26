Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Peanut Butta. He is an approximate 50 lbs, Lab/Husky mix, around 3-years-old. He came into us as a stray, with a friend who was already adopted out. Now, he still awaits his forever home. He is sweet and playful and would make a great addition to your family. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Peanut Butta. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED