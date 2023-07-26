X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
30 minutes ago

Meet Peanut Butta. He is an approximate 50 lbs, Lab/Husky mix, around 3-years-old. He came into us as a stray, with a friend who was already adopted out. Now, he still awaits his forever home. He is sweet and playful and would make a great addition to your family. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Peanut Butta. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Greenon names new elementary school principal
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Springfield Navy veteran takes flight at age 100
4
Couples celebrate 50 years of marriage at Clark County Fair’s Golden...
5
Clark County Fair: What to know about gate changes, parking and...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top