Clark County Pet of the Week

News
1 hour ago

Heath is a 50 lb. Mountain Cur, around a 1-year-old. He came in as a stray with his little friend Stella, who got adopted out weeks ago, and he is still waiting for a family. He is a genuinely happy, active guy who loves to run and play ball. He is also a big fan of cuddling, and is very affectionate and loyal. This handsome boy is full of the cutest “curly q tail wags” and kisses. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. The fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. To meet Heath, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

