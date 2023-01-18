Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Bailey. She is a Plott Hound/Terrier mix of some sort, around 40 lbs. and approximately 2-years-old. When she came to us, she was very shy but she has opened up and showed us how sweet she really is. We haven’t seen issues with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Bailey, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED