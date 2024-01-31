Clark County Pet of the Week

Met Shayla! She is a 64 lb., Blue Nose Pittie, around 2-3 years old. She came into us as a stray, back in October last year, and was never claimed. She is very sweet, affectionate, and loves to play. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like some valentine love and kisses from Shyla. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

