Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Nissie. She is a mixed breed around 6 months old, which weighs approximately 38 lbs. She is very playful and energetic. She would make a great running partner or an active family pet. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is the Pet of the Week, and that includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Nissie, call 937-521-2140 for an appointment. Visit her at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. For more information, call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter. CONTRIBUTED

15 minutes ago

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

