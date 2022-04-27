Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Meet Frank. He is a 2.5-year-old, 58 lb. mixed breed. Frank is smart and loves to play. He seems to do well here at the shelter with other dogs but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. We have not tested him with children but, he is super friendly, so bring them in to meet him. We do not have cats to test with either, so you may bring them as well. His adoption fee is $77 as he is the Pet of the Week, and that includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED