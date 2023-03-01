X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
58 minutes ago

Scooby is a 53 lb., mix-breed (we’re thinking possible Carolina mix), around 1-year-old. He is a sweet boy and he seems to do okay with other dogs. However, we do recommend bringing your family pets in to meet him, if you’re interested. His adoption fee this week is $111, as he is the Pet of the Week. That covers his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting Scooby. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Singer Candice Hoyes to join Springfield Symphony’s American concert
2
New VP of academic affairs: ‘Clark State has so much potential’
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top