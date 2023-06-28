Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Brody! He is an approximate 38 lb., mixed breed, around 7-months-old. He came into us as a stray, who was very sweet but scared. He has unconditional love to share with a family who can share just as much love back to him. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Brody. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED