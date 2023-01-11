Clark County Pet of the Week

Pinch is a beautiful 52 lb., mixed breed boy who came to us back in September of last year. We’re guessing he’s around 2.5 years old, and is looking for his furever home. He is very friendly and seems good with other dogs, but we always recommend a meet and greet if you have other canine members in your family. Since he is our Pet of the Week, he can come home with you for $111. That includes his neuter, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED