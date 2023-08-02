Clark County Pet of the Week

News
30 minutes ago
X

Meet Coco! She is a 50 lb., Bully mix, around 3-years-old. She is a sweet girl, who is playful and loving. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter however, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Coco, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

