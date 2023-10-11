Clark County Pet of the Week

20 minutes ago
Meet Rusty! He is a 2-year-old Red-Nose Pittie, around 65-70 lbs. Rusty is a very sweet guy and stunningly handsome. He was picked up as a stray back in July at a firehouse in New Carlisle and has never been claimed. We have not seen any issues with other dogs. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet him, to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee this week is $22 as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Rusty. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

