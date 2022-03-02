Hamburger icon
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Chonky. He is a 2-year-old, 78 lb. Staffordshire terrier mix. Although he is a large boy, he is an absolute cuddle bug. He does fine around children, and seems to do fine with other dogs but we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adoption. His adoption fee this week is $22 as he is our Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Visit him at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

