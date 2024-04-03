Clark County Pet of the Week

News
0 minutes ago
X

Meet Sunny at Beyond the Paw Pet Resort and Spa in Enon. She is a 62 lb., Boxer/Akita mix, around 5-6 years old. This girl is as sweet as can be. She loves your kisses and cuddles. She has not had any issues with other dogs but as always, we recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22 and that includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Some Clark County government offices close early for storm forecast
2
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
3
New Carlisle man indicted for murder in Park Layne shooting
4
Clark schools release early due to weather threat: ‘There is no...
5
Empty Bowls fundraiser back to feed community, curb hunger
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top