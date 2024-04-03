Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Sunny at Beyond the Paw Pet Resort and Spa in Enon. She is a 62 lb., Boxer/Akita mix, around 5-6 years old. This girl is as sweet as can be. She loves your kisses and cuddles. She has not had any issues with other dogs but as always, we recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22 and that includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED