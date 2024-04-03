Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Sunny at Beyond the Paw Pet Resort and Spa in Enon. She is a 62 lb., Boxer/Akita mix, around 5-6 years old. This girl is as sweet as can be. She loves your kisses and cuddles. She has not had any issues with other dogs but as always, we recommend a meet ‘n greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22 and that includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
In Other News
1
Some Clark County government offices close early for storm forecast
2
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
3
New Carlisle man indicted for murder in Park Layne shooting
4
Clark schools release early due to weather threat: ‘There is no...
5
Empty Bowls fundraiser back to feed community, curb hunger